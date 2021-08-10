An elected official recently stated that for the 2020 election several county auditors sent out unsolicited ballots to voters. He also claimed the ballots were prefilled. Both assertions are false. Unsolicited absentee ballots are never sent to voters. Voters who wish to submit absentee ballots must submit an absentee ballot request form to the local auditor. The auditor will then send an absentee ballot as well as a return envelope and security sleeve.

It’s important that voters are not misled by those trying to justify recent voter suppression legislation. Better to follow the example of Secretary of State Paul Pate, who mailed an absentee ballot request form to every registered voter in Iowa in 2020. Voters of all political persuasions used absentee ballots to vote safely and securely during the pandemic.

The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer counties opposes the recent changes to election law.

The Legislature should allow the secretary of state and county auditors to do their jobs. Voter suppression is bad for democracy, bad for Iowans!

Cherie Dargan, president LWVBHB

