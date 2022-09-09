 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Voter Ready Rally' planned Sunday at Brothaz Barber shop

ballot box clip art

Brothaz Barber Shop and the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties are hosting the second annual “Voter Ready Rally” block party from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at 829 E. Fourth St. There will be live music, guest speakers, and food vendors in a family friendly event.

This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together. We want to reach out to those who were previously incarcerated and now qualify to have their voting rights restored. We also want to generate excitement about voting with our new Wheel of Voting, introduce some of the local candidates and elected officials, and recruit volunteers to help with voter registration events. Volunteers will be there from the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties to register voters, answer questions, and provide resources for voters.

Please come out and support our community.

Brothaz requests you wear masks.

Cherie Dargan

Cedar Falls, president, League of Women Voters, Black Hawk, Bremer Counties

