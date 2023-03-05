An essential element in economic development is having a talented workforce equipped with the knowledge and skills to be successful in jobs of today and jobs of the future.

Because Hawkeye Community College plays a critical role in our economy by preparing our students and workforce for careers of the 21st century, I urge you to support Hawkeye’s bond renewal on Tuesday, March 7.

Investing in Hawkeye is an investment in our local talent, as more than 92% of Hawkeye students are from our service region. Equally as important is that 92% of Hawkeye’s graduates stay in our communities to work, live, and add to our economy.

Hawkeye’s plans will help meet our growing need for workers in the skilled trades and law enforcement officers while engaging our youths in STEM fields leading to a career pathway. More than 55% of all jobs in STEM require an associate's degree or another post-secondary credential, which is the vast majority of jobs in the Cedar Valley region.

It is important to understand Hawkeye’s bond renewal will not result in any tax rate increase but only continue an existing levy.

We need to support Hawkeye’s bond renewal and equip our next generation.

Mike Mallaro, Waterloo