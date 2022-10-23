Vote yes on Democrats, no on gun amendment

If you know folks who are still undecided or who just don’t vote because “they’re all the same” or “ it doesn’t matter,” you might try to enlighten them with a nutshell breakdown on one party’s recent voting practices. To help fight anti-democracy, anti-government, anti-civil rights, anti-equal rights, anti-separation of church and state, anti-education, anti-facts, anti-background checks, anti-banning assault rifles, anti-environmental protections, anti-regulation, and anti-middle class, vote Democrat and vote no on the gun proposition in November.