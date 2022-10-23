 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote yes on Democrats, no on gun amendment

  • 0
LTE

If you know folks who are still undecided or who just don’t vote because “they’re all the same” or “ it doesn’t matter,” you might try to enlighten them with a nutshell breakdown on one party’s recent voting practices. To help fight anti-democracy, anti-government, anti-civil rights, anti-equal rights, anti-separation of church and state, anti-education, anti-facts, anti-background checks, anti-banning assault rifles, anti-environmental protections, anti-regulation, and anti-middle class, vote Democrat and vote no on the gun proposition in November.

Talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words. Silence is complicity. It’s all up to us. Just do it.

Susan West, Fairbank

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dullness is mushrooming in America

Dullness is mushrooming in America

Marlowe, Josef Conrad’s narrator in “Lord Jim,” reflects, “It’s extraordinary how we go through life with eyes half shut, with dull ears, with…

Grassley helped take away rights

Grassley helped take away rights

I would like to add a little to Jane Teaford's letter to the editor in last Sunday's Courier about Roe and Grassley. This is the first time in…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News