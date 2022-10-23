Vote yes on Democrats, no on gun amendment

If you know folks who are still undecided or who just don’t vote because “they’re all the same” or “ it doesn’t matter,” you might try to enlighten them with a nutshell breakdown on one party’s recent voting practices. To help fight anti-democracy, anti-government, anti-civil rights, anti-equal rights, anti-separation of church and state, anti-education, anti-facts, anti-background checks, anti-banning assault rifles, anti-environmental protections, anti-regulation, and anti-middle class, vote Democrat and vote no on the gun proposition in November.
Talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words. Silence is complicity. It’s all up to us. Just do it.
Susan West, Fairbank