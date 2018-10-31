Williams, Hubbell
STEVEN NORBY
CEDAR FALLS -- When Republicans gained control of the Iowa Senate, House and Governor's office in 2016 they had three priorities:
1) Eliminate collective bargaining.
2) Eliminate all health care funding for Planned Parenthood.
3) Make it harder for people for vote.
With the support of Walt Rogers and Gov. Reynolds, they achieved all those priorities in just two years.
If Walt Rogers and Gov. Reynolds win re-election Nov. 6, they've signaled their priorities for the next two years.
1) Reduced funding for public K-12 education by shifting state funds to a private voucher system.
2) Reduce state funding to local and county governments in order to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy, which will result in massive property tax increases.
3) Change the structure of IPERS to reduce retirement benefits for future employees. (They both pledge to protect IPERS benefits only for current employees in the system, NOT future hires.)
Rogers and Reynolds priorities are extreme and don't seem to match up with most Iowans. If you want to reduce health care costs, strengthen education in our state and restore efficiency to our state medical system, vote for Dave Williams and Fred Hubbel.
