Vote Trump's enablers out of office

Sen. Charles Grassley and Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks have sworn an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. And yet, there they were at a rally in Des Moines lending their support to the man who organized and led the failed coup that attempted to overthrow our free and fair election. Trump continues to spew his Big Lie in an attempt to set the stage for a successful coup in 2024. Republicans have truly become the anti-democratic and authoritarian party. The only hope for our democracy is to vote them out of office.