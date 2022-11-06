Vote to preserve our precious democracy

Since moving to Iowa in 1970, I’ve voted in every election. I consider myself a moderate and am a registered independent. I was horrified by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by people who erroneously believe the election had been “stolen” by President Biden. Their information was 100% false; Biden won in what experts have termed “our safest election ever” by 81,283,098 (51.3%) to Trump’s 74,222,958 (46.8%). The Electoral College totals were in Biden’s favor 306 to 232. I now regret not speaking up more publicly at the time.

After the unprovoked attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi as he slept in his home on the early morning hours of Oct. 28, and the subsequent social media posts that are despicable, I must stand up and say that any violence in our political process is wrong! Whether one likes or dislikes Nancy Pelosi is irrelevant. No American should tolerate political violence.

In Iowa, we have fewer “election deniers” and “extremists” running for office than in many other states. I urge all voters, however, to remember that the key to our continued democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. Please choose the candidates most likely to preserve our precious democracy.

Cathy Young, Waterloo