× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vote safely

MICHAEL DARGAN

CEDAR FALLS -- House File 2486, now pending in the Iowa Legislature, would limit the ability of county auditors to reduce the number of in-person voting locations. It would also hinder the ability of Iowa’s secretary of state to provide citizens with absentee ballot request forms.

Both issues create serious hazards. In-person voting locations rely heavily upon low paid, often elderly, temporary workers. They are expected to spend long days in close interaction with voters, thus making them vulnerable to transmission of the coronovirus. Voting by mail eliminates this hazard. Nonetheless, Rep. Roby Smith, sponsor of HF 2486, is so obsessed with voter suppression he's willing to risk the health and safety of senior citizens by not allowing the county auditors to reduce the number of polling places by more than 35%. Smith would also stop the secretary of state from providing absentee ballot request forms.

Citizens who wish to have their votes counted while protecting the health and well-being of our dedicated election workers should immediately contact their state legislators and ask that HF 2486 not be approved. Iowan’s deserve the right to vote easily and safely; HF 2486 does neither.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0