LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vote Robinson for Bremer County attorney

LTE

I am writing to recommend Darius Robinson for Bremer County attorney. I have practiced law here in Waverly for more than 27 years. I have known both candidates for some time over that span of years. After careful consideration, I have come to believe that Bremer County needs a change of leadership in this office, and that change means a new administration. It is my belief that the cases that are being selected for prosecution are being done so without regard to the facts at times and several recent trials have resulted in quick and complete acquittals.

Darius Robinson is a family man who resides locally in Waverly. He offers experience in both private practice and serving as an assistant county attorney in Black Hawk County. The other candidate is not a local resident and would not move to Bremer County unless elected, which is something to consider when you vote. Frankly, local is better when it comes to local matters. Mr. Robinson is a family man raising his family here in Bremer County. He is interested in our schools, our safety and making sure that law enforcement is supported. Vote for Robinson

Lana Luhring, Waverly 

