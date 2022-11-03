Vote Robinson for Bremer County attorney

I am writing to recommend Darius Robinson for Bremer County attorney. I have practiced law here in Waverly for more than 27 years. I have known both candidates for some time over that span of years. After careful consideration, I have come to believe that Bremer County needs a change of leadership in this office, and that change means a new administration. It is my belief that the cases that are being selected for prosecution are being done so without regard to the facts at times and several recent trials have resulted in quick and complete acquittals.