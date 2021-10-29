 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Vote Robert Nichols for Waterloo City COuncil

LTE

I write this letter in support of Robert Nichols a candidate for the at-large seat on the Waterloo City Council. Rob as worked very hard to prepare himself for a run for public office. He earned a bachelor degree from Wartburg in 2011 and a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa in 2017. Rob has identified three core priorities to focus on if he is elected to the council. 1) Public Safety -- Building our law enforcement and public relationships through community engagement opportunities. Maintain Waterloo Fire Rescue status as one of Iowa's elite departments. Ensure sustainable mental health resource infrastructure for crisis intervention and prevention. 2) Career and economic development by growing a workforce that supports our homegrown entrepreneurs and small businesses. 3) Homeownership -- Transform neighborhoods by creating homeownership opportunities and returning neighborhoods from multi-unit apartments to single family homes. Leverage home buyer education programs that will help our neighbors be successful meeting home ownership obligations. Please join me in voting for Rob Nichols on Nov. 2.

Bob Greenwood, Waterloo

