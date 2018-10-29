CHELLE ADKINS
CEDAR FALLS --- Please get out and vote on Nov. 6.
The economy is booming. Nearly four million jobs have been created, the unemployment rate is at historic lows. Taxes are lower, and 3.8 million people are no longer on food stamps. This was all accomplished by Republicans over the past two years.
There are many liberal candidates that want to undo it all. Any Republican loss means less conservative representation on all levels of government. That means more government intrusion and higher taxes on everyone especially the middle class.
We need to stay on the path of lower taxes, responsible budgeting, support for economic growth, more jobs and education/training for all. We need to move forward on securing our borders and promoting a pro-life agenda. We must continue to look for solutions to lower the cost of healthcare and address mental health.
The opponents seem to promise everything without saying how it will be paid for. Don’t buy into the idea that we can afford it all.
Vote early if you can by going to the election office at your county court house or plan to make it to the polls on Election Day!
