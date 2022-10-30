To all pro-choice voters, please tell me how did you get here? No, it wasn't by the stork! It is by your parents' protection of you from the moment of conception until your birth. Through their protection of you, you were given the gift of life.

So, who are you to think you have the right to kill your own baby or any other baby through abortion?

The U.S. Constitution doesn't give you the right to kill any U.S. citizen whether they're an unborn baby or an adult.

This was a U.S. Supreme Court decision and now there's been a correction of Roe v. Wade.

Yes, women have the right to control their physical bodies. It's done by obeying God's commandments and not by committing adultery. Then you will have no baby to kill.

Sadly, rape and incest does occur, but doesn't the baby still have the right to live? Yes women have toxic pregnancies but many times through prayer and doctors' care both mothers and babies are saved.

Above all remember, God forgives all our sins, including abortion, rape and incest when we confess and forsake them. Then you can join me in going to heaven.

Vote pro-life. Vote Republican.

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo