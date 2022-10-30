Vote out incumbents, and keep voting them out

I've read, with more amusement than concern, that the upcoming election will be absolutely crucial in determining the future of humanity. Uh huh. If the Democrats win, it'll be business as usual, buying votes by giving tax dollars to the deadbeats. If the Republicans win, it'll be the same, but your tax dollars will go to the fat cats. Neither scenario seems likely to doom Western civilization. What is serious is a $31 trillion debt, a military machine that gobbles up $2 billion a day, tuition and other social giveaways, and a government totally oblivious to everything but campaign donors. It is the people in office now who created this mess, not those trying to unseat them! Time to start over, vote out all the incumbents and the next election -- repeat -- and keep repeating until we get responsible government.