Vote Nov. 8 to return Ashely Hinson to Congress

LTE

Hello! May I introduce you to U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson? She is a wife, the mother of two boys, formerly an anchor for KCRG-TV, and is now seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 8 to represent Iowa Congressional District 2.

Ashley has fulfilled her oath of office by protecting the U.S. Constitution in that she stood up for our Second Amendment rights and also led the charge to protect the Hyde Amendment. National security is a top priority for Ashley by fighting to restart the border wall construction and give support for our military. Also, we in Iowa can depend on Ashley to support the police so we will be protected.

Thank you, Ashley, for voting "no" against President Biden's $1 trillion spending bill which led to inflation and an increase in family poverty.

No COVID vaccine mandates or Medicare For All proposals that would put government in charge of our health care. Ashley supports patients' and their doctors' medical decisions.

People are also reading…

Ashley worked on the bipartisan Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act, legislation that ensures veterans in rural areas can access mental health services.

So, vote for Ashley Hinson's return to Congress on Nov. 8. 

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo

