Vote no on reckless gun amendment

I want to encourage all voters to say yes to life, and no to the reckless gun amendment which will be on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

Someone’s sister, brother, mother or father dies from gunfire in the U.S. every 14 minutes, and women especially bear the brunt of gun violence. Women are 21 times more likely to be murdered by a gun than men, and shockingly, gun violence is the No. 1 cause of death for American children.

We already have more guns circulating in our nation than we have citizens, and this proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution could make it easier for felons to access guns and do even more damage. This is just one of the reasons why law enforcement groups have come out against this amendment.

Only three states have adopted the exact language you’ll be voting on Nov. 8. All three of those states rank in the Top 5 states with the highest rate of gun deaths. The "strict scrutiny" wording included in this amendment makes it strictly bad news.

Opposition to this amendment is nonpartisan and includes Republicans, Democrats and independents. Join us by turning over your ballot and voting no on Nov. 8!

Juanita Williams, Waterloo