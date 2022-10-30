Vote no on proposed gun amendment

The proposal to add the "right to keep and bear arms" to the Iowa Constitution has been discussed as an Iowa 2nd Amendment. It is not, and needs your no vote.

U.S. Constitution:

"A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the securiity of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."

Iowa proposal:

"The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."

The focus of the Iowa proposal is for individuals to have "fundamental" gun rights. It is not about a "well regulated militia" or "the security of the state."

If this amendment passes, any attempt to regulate gun buying will face a legal obstacle called "strict scrutiny." Current gun laws will also be challenged.

Vote no.

Gerri Perreault, Cedar Falls