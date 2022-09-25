Vote 'no' on making sensible gun laws unconstitutional

I think we can all agree that we have an epidemic of gun violence in this country. This November, we Iowans will be voting on a ballot measure that “adds a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.” If this measure passes, it will be increasingly difficult to pass sensible gun legislation. The safety of our children and fellow citizens is at risk. Please vote “no” on Public Measure #1.