LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vote no on constitutional amendment

LTE

This is a bipartisan issue, friends. It is often a knee-jerk reaction to vote yes on constitutional amendments, but that is the wrong choice in this case. The right to keep and bear arms is already protected in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. This amendment, however, would make it almost impossible to add any new common sense gun laws in the future. It could even be used to roll back what few restrictions we already have in Iowa. So for the safety of your family, friends, and the people of Iowa -- please vote no on the constitutional amendment.

Chris Murphy, Cedar Falls

