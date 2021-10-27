Vote no on changing Evansdale water utility structure

I've noticed there is an issue on the ballot to do away with the water board in Evansdale and turn control of the utility over to the City Council and mayor. There is nothing wrong with the way it is set up, and there could be a lot wrong if the council was to take it over.

Separation of duties is a proven way of preventing bad things from happening when people are entrusted with other people's money. People should be careful what they wish for because there is no legitimate reason for this to happen. For those who don't know, the water board consists of three mayor-appointed and council-approved people. They conduct business separately from the city, although they hold public meetings and vote similar to the way the City Council meetings work. They focus only on the waterworks and they manage the utility's revenue and expenses separate from the city. They are autonomous and the money cannot be borrowed or used by the city with a motion, second and vote by council members looking to fund something else.

I know politicians look for anything they can make a divisive issue out of, especially at election time, but this is a fool's errand. I'm not sure how it will be worded on the ballot, but make sure you read it and vote NO on any change to the structure it's currently operating under.

Chad Deutsch, Evansdale

