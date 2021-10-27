 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Vote no on changing Evansdale water utility structure

  • 0
LTE

I've noticed there is an issue on the ballot to do away with the water board in Evansdale and turn control of the utility over to the City Council and mayor. There is nothing wrong with the way it is set up, and there could be a lot wrong if the council was to take it over.

Separation of duties is a proven way of preventing bad things from happening when people are entrusted with other people's money. People should be careful what they wish for because there is no legitimate reason for this to happen. For those who don't know, the water board consists of three mayor-appointed and council-approved people. They conduct business separately from the city, although they hold public meetings and vote similar to the way the City Council meetings work. They focus only on the waterworks and they manage the utility's revenue and expenses separate from the city. They are autonomous and the money cannot be borrowed or used by the city with a motion, second and vote by council members looking to fund something else.

I know politicians look for anything they can make a divisive issue out of, especially at election time, but this is a fool's errand. I'm not sure how it will be worded on the ballot, but make sure you read it and vote NO on any change to the structure it's currently operating under.

Chad Deutsch, Evansdale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Do your research and then vote

Do your research and then vote

Our joint communities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls have an important date Nov. 2. We will chose mayors and council members to lead us forward o…

Lessons from Deere strike of 1986

Lessons from Deere strike of 1986

My memories of the 1986 Deere/UAW strike are still fresh for some of the worst days. After a few weeks Deere corporate decided to come to Blac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News