KAREN JOHNSON
WATERLOO --- Abby Finkenauer graduated from college in 2011 and hasn’t had a real job since. She is a 29-year-old professional politician and fundraiser; that’s all she knows how to do. She does not have any life experiences to draw on to make good decisions about laws that effect Iowans. She doesn’t come from money so is supported in life and in politics totally by the Democratic Party machine and thus is at their service; doing what they tell her to do/say. She lives off of other people’s money. Don’t trust Abby Finkenauer to do what is right for us!
She talks about bringing jobs to Iowa, but there are hiring signs up all over Black Hawk County. If a person wants to work they certainly can. We don’t have enough workers to fill all of the available jobs in Black Hawk County; she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Hawkeye Community College and the Waterloo Schools have many skill training programs. Again, she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.
Abby Finkenauer - out of touch with reality in Iowa.
