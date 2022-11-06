Vote Kate Wyatt in House District 76

Kate Wyatt is my choice for House District 76.

Elections matter, and I want someone who represents me in the Iowa Legislature. Kate Wyatt has demonstrated that she is willing to listen to her constituents and vote in the best interests of the people she represents.

Kate has a proven track record by serving on the Hudson City Council for three terms and has served many boards and commissions in House District 76.

She has the best knowledge of government and how our district works. She doesn't need on- the-job training in the Legislature. She will be ready to go on day one!

This makes my choice easy. I'm voting for Kate Wyatt, Iowa House 76. The one candidate with integrity and character who actually lives in House District 76!

Scott Wienands, Waterloo