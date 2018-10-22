Try 1 month for 99¢

Vote GOP

RICHARD SADLER

JESUP -- Someone once said, it's the economy!

Unemployment is at an 18-year low. Our state economy is growing. Fred Hubbell has been recorded that he is going to raise our taxes. He is against any tax cuts to all Iowans. All the money he wants to spend is going to have to raise our taxes.

Abby Finkenauer has said she will fight for us but she has taken 80 percent of her money from the east and west coast liberals, so who is she going to work for? She wants to go back to Obamacare, which raised my premiums from $561 a month to more than $1,409 a month. Now she wants to do away with Medicare. She will also vote to raise our taxes.

