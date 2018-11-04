MICHAEL HENNING
WATERLOO --- I was surprised to see state Rep. Walt Roger’s picture recently in The Courier article “Gov. Reynolds tours Waterloo Career Center.” Walt has done very little to support public education!
State public education funding grew by only 1.1 percent ($40 million) in 2017 and 1 percent in 2018 ($32 million).
In the past decade, Iowa’s annual spending on nonpublic education increased by 53 percent, totaling $37.1 million in 2018, according to data from Legislative Services Agency and Des Moines Register.
Rogers said shortchanging public education to help private schools and home schoolers was part of “a trend to slowly put some dollars towards people who are choosing different options.”
Meanwhile, public school districts are having to raise local taxes to make up for the shortfall.
Rogers, chair of the House Education Committee, blamed “slow revenue growth,” despite giving big business huge tax credits.
Dave Williams believes “public education is a cornerstone of democracy.” He is concerned “public education in Iowa is being destroyed” under Rogers’ leadership.
Please don’t let Walt Rogers continue to make public education smaller. Dave Williams is the smarter choice in House District 60.
