Try 1 month for 99¢
Editor's Inbox web logo

DARYL ANDERSEN

CEDAR FALLS -- On May 23, 2013, Walt Rogers (R, Cedar Falls) voted “yes” on SF295 and HJ 1109 for the mandated “rollback order” to shift the property tax burden from businesses to homeowners and farms. Two weeks ago Iowa’s Department of Revenue announced homeowners and farmers will pay more property taxes in 2019 -- the 10th time in 12 years. Due to Roger’s vote, residential property owners can expect a 2.3 percent tax hike and agriculture owners will have a 3.1 percent tax increase.

The legislation included a “promise” from legislators the state would reimburse local governments for the lost tax revenue. Many lawmakers, including you-know-who, have been pushing to stop ANY reimbursement to cities, which puts our city coffers between a rock and a hard place.

Dave Williams, candidate for House District 60, will become a different and breath-of-fresh-air representative for Cedar Falls, Hudson and Waterloo by being honest with the public, sticking to his promises and not being a flip-flopper. Vote for Dave Williams, a man who has proven over and over again he remains true to his word.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments