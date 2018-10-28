JANE TEAFORD
CEDAR FALLS -- The current state representative in House District 60 likes to talk about how he supports public education. Yet he introduced a bill that would have diverted state funding of as much as $5,000 for any student who chose to attend a private school. When the state has been underfunding public schools for years, it unconscionable to even think of spending any more tax money for private schools.
In addition, he sought to expand the ways in which charter schools could be established. Currently charter schools must obtain the approval from and be accountable to their local school districts. This bill would have allowed charter school owners to apply directly to the state and operate with absolutely no local control.
If you want good public schools for your children and grandchildren, you need to vote for Dave Williams in House District 60. With his experience on the Cedar Falls School Board, you can be sure he won’t divert state education funding to private schools or encourage charter school owners to forgo local district control.
It’s time for a change. Elect Dave Williams to the Legislature.
