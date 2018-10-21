Try 1 month for 99¢

LAURI YOUNG

CEDAR FALLS -- After eight long and agonizing years of Rep. Walter Roger's (R-House District 60) Smaller-Smarter campaign, evidence is clear; it is not working and has created more harm than good for Iowans. Example: Overwhelming evidence of the failure of the privatization of Medicaid which harms us all directly through the ever-increasing costs and negative impacts on 1 in 4 Iowans. NOT SMART. There are now only five state troopers on duty overnight to patrol all of Iowa. NOT SMART. Iowa has closed dozens of unemployment offices, two mental health facilities, a juvenile home, seven transportation maintenance garages and two drivers license stations. NOT SMART. Large corporate tax cuts resulted in deceased funding for public education at all levels. NOT SMART AGAIN.

Eight years is enough! It is time for a change. On Nov. 6 vote for Dave Williams to represent House District 60 (Cedar Falls, Hudson, and Waterloo). Dave listens and then goes to work.

