JAMES 'JIM' KERNS
CEDAR FALLS --- I am writing to encourage you to vote for Dave Williams for Iowa House. I have known Dave for decades. We worked together on multiple teams to find progressive and creative solutions for difficult problems.
This problem-solving skill set is exactly what we need in government. Dave is honest. Dave is hard working. Dave is data driven. Dave is compassionate.
We are fortunate to have Dave step up to run for office. Most people will not. Please vote, and please vote for Dave Williams.
