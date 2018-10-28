MARY SHOLLENBARGER
WATERLOO --- I can't because I don't live in his district -- Darn! I met Dave in 1994 when we were both enrolled at the University of Iowa's Masters in Business Administration program. We were both working and therefore spent two weeks on campus and another one day per week on campus. Over those two years, I spent lots of hours with Dave on the road and in classes.
He is one of the smartest men I have ever met. He is one of the nicest men I have ever met. His work with Cedar Falls Utilities to bring all of their services to Cedar Falls was impressive. I would say it was his brainchild, although he would say he was just part of a team. Dave is a member of lots of teams and lends his expertise to bring good things to the Cedar Valley. He is creative, an out-of-the-box thinker, a future thinker and a problem solver. Dave will work across party lines to develop lasting solutions.
He spoke often of his love for his family, his community and his friends.
Please cast your vote for Dave Williams for the Iowa House. You won't be disappointed.
