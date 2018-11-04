PATRICIA COOK
WATERLOO --- Since moving back home from Nebraska in 2011, I've attended many League of Women Voters Legislative forums. These provide constituents/voters the opportunity to ask their legislators topical questions face to face.
I've never forgotten the one time I saw my District 60 Rep. Walt Rogers in person. It was at the February 2017 forum that occurred just days before Rogers and the "Iowa Tea Party Legislature" voted to strip Chapter 20 of union bargaining rights for state employees.
The Area 267 venue was packed that day, mostly with local state employees worried about future salaries and benefits, and how this would affect their families. Facing all this visible angst, Mr. Rogers seemed to shrink and become smaller with such strong opposition present in the room. His voice, though mic'd, could hardly be heard. In comparison, the four or five Democratic legislators present spoke up loud and clear using the same mic.
I believe Walt Rogers never came to any League forums since then. I intend to vote for Dave Williams, and hope you do the same.
