G.M. 'JERI' THORNSBERRY
WATERLOO -- Just like “Where’s Waldo?,” “Where’s Walter?” That’s, Walter Rogers (R-Cedar Falls), who has not attended a public forum for 620 days (Feb. 11, 2017). The public forms are hosted by 26 different Cedar Valley nonpartisan groups, and his absence is baffling.
The taxpayers who fund Rogers’ salary, health care benefits and retirement program should have the opportunity to ask Rogers about his voting actions.
What is Rogers trying to hide? Why won’t he hold himself accountable to his constituents like his predecessors (i.e., Doris Kelley, D. and Willard Jenkins, R.) who availed themselves, 100 percent of the time, to the public and willingly defended their actions at the Capitol? If Rogers can’t take the heat, it’s 620 days past the time he should get out of the kitchen.
Let’s elect Dave Williams to House District 60, who has vowed to attend all public forums and be a responsible legislator to We The People.
