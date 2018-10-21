Vote for Williams
DICK and MARY BRAMMER
CEDAR FALLS --- Walt Rogers says he’s proud of privatizing Medicaid in Iowa, but it’s hard to understand why.
Walt voted to sell off our efficient, effective Medicaid service to out-of-state corporations who routinely limit or deny vital benefits to 600,000 Iowa citizens. He turned health care for Iowa’s most vulnerable residents over to profiteers who make more money every time they say no. That’s not a point of pride. It’s the mark of a legislator who has stayed too long at the fair. It’s a mark of shame.
Dave Williams agrees with the majority of Iowans who feel we should manage Medicaid and not private, out-of-state, for-profit insurance companies. We’re voting for Dave Nov. 6.
