REV. CATHY YOUNG, KAROL RAE HOTH and MARY ANN BURK
WATERLOO --- The race for House District 60 between Dave Williams (D) and Walt Rogers (R) presents great differences.
Rogers supports Gov. Branstad-Reynolds decision (2016) to privatize the Medicaid health insurance program. Seventy-two percent of Iowans feel this is a problem for the 783,000 low income and disabled and their health care providers. When the state of Iowa ran the $5.5 billion not-for-profit health care program for our most vulnerable, administrative costs were 4-5 percent. The cost now is 12-15 percent using the for-profit, out-of-state companies — more cost, less service! Dave Williams supports a change back to Iowa’s more efficient and less costly nonprofit managed care program.
Rogers states that he and his fellow Republicans have given millions to public education, but facts show investment in our public schools is the lowest relative to cost-of-operation for eight of the last nine years. Iowa’s K-12 public education financing is 16th worst in America. Rogers attempted to transfer $200 million dollars from public education to private education, wrongfully saying it would be “revenue neutral.” Resources and revenues totaling $52 million are currently provided to private education. Dave Williams will support increased dollars for public education.
Change is imperative; vote for Dave Williams!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.