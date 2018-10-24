Vote for Williams
SUE and DON DUFEL
HUDSON — As our teachers and students started the new school year, they walked into some of the most under-funded classrooms in Iowa’s history. Thanks to the actions of state lawmakers like Rep. Walter Rogers, R-Cedar Falls, Iowa’s K-12 schools received the lowest increase in funding in six years — with inadequate funding plans for next year as well. So, this in turn causes school districts to raise tax askings and costs for families.
With troubling stories of our underpaid public-school teachers having to buy their own supplies; thanks to Walt Rogers and his fellow Republicans, those sad stories may also involve school closings, teacher layoffs, fewer course offerings, larger class sizes and outdated textbooks. Our state has fallen in educational ranking due to the smaller, smarter philosophy.
Walt Rogers would rather divert taxpayer money to fund private school vouchers than help our struggling public schools deliver the promise of education for all Iowa students. All students need good public education and as Walt Rogers always states it is about choice. You have a choice. Public tax dollars in support of “Public school,” not private.
I urge you to vote for Dave Williams, supporter of public education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.