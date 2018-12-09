Vote for Welch
BARB KRIZEK
WATERLOO --- I, Barb Krizek, would like to encourage all Ward 5 voters to go to the polls Tuesday, Dec. 11, and cast your vote for Jason Welch. As a past councilman for Ward 5 for eight wonderful years, I have a keen understanding of what it takes to be a productive councilman for our residents, and that is why I am endorsing Jason Welch for my representative to Ward 5.
Jason will take the time to listen to both sides of any debate, ask questions and vote for what is best for Ward 5 and what is best for the city. Jason will help Waterloo to keep its promises of solving the flooding and sewer backup problem, to find ways to curb violence, to study the city’s budget and manage it wisely while cooperating and showing respect to our citizens and city staff. He has owned his own business so he knows how to deal with budgets and make tough decisions that are the most beneficial to all involved.
Join me in voting for Jason Welch for Ward 5 councilman on Tuesday, Dec. 11. See you at the polls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.