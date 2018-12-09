Vote for Welch
JUDY CIESIELSKI
WATERLOO --- This letter is directed to the voters of Waterloo's Ward 5. Are you paying attention to the upcoming special election this Tuesday? Have you noticed one of the candidates, Ray Feuss, has been running ads on TV since the day after he announced he was running for this seat? Have you noticed he has many yard signs up, most in the same yards that recently had Democrat candidate yard signs during the election election?
Do you wonder where all the money is coming from? Have you ever seen a candidate for a City Council seat advertising on TV and sending out expensive mailers? Where is the money coming from? Given that Mr. Feuss is a paid public union employee, maybe this shouldn't be a surprise? I heard him on a radio interview talking about how the Waterloo City Council is too partisan. Sounds to me like he will add to that partisanship.
We already have (or have had) former public union representatives (Pat Morrissey and Tom Powers) and they just added to the partisan sniping.
Jason Welch isn't tied to any special interest groups. That is why he gets my vote. Please vote for Jason Welch.
