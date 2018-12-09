Vote for Welch
FOREST R. DILLAVOU
WATERLOO -- I am a longtime observer of Waterloo City Council meetings, so I have been paying close attention to the current Ward 5 open seat situation. In my opinion, the council is evenly split between three council members, Klein, Jacobs and Schmitt, who are very focused on the budget, and I believe with prudent management, Waterloo can return to her glory days and compete with other metropolitan areas. Candidate Jason Welch sounds like he agrees with them.
The other three, Morrissey, Amos and Juon and Mayor Hart, seem to feel we can spend our way out of our problems. Candidate Ray Feuss seems to support their positions.
In my home (and in my former business) keeping spending under control is very important. For the last several years, our local leaders have wasted money on "hoped for" projects like Harold's Chicken and Sunnyside South. Many of these projects failed or never materialized.
We need to be more thorough when we look at some of these projects, and stop being the highest-taxed big city in Iowa. I hope you will join me in supporting Jason Welch and help get Waterloo back on track to a successful future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.