Try 1 month for 99¢

Vote for Welch

BOB REISINGER

WATERLOO -- I watched the League of Women Voters forum for Ward 5 candidates for Waterloo City Council on Tuesday night with candidates Ray Feuss and Jason Welch.

Feuss is running on a three-point platform -- his third point is civility.  Ray, in my opinion, lost it at the end with an obvious tirade against Welch. If Ray were to win, he has three years of weekly meetings, making contentious and difficult decisions -- many of those he may not agree with.

During Feuss' tirade, Welch listened patiently, offering no comment or rebuttal. Electing Feuss may just be adding fuel to the fire.

I feel we want the behavior shown by Welch, not Feuss. My vote is for Jason Welch.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments