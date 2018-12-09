Vote for Welch
BOB REISINGER
WATERLOO -- I watched the League of Women Voters forum for Ward 5 candidates for Waterloo City Council on Tuesday night with candidates Ray Feuss and Jason Welch.
Feuss is running on a three-point platform -- his third point is civility. Ray, in my opinion, lost it at the end with an obvious tirade against Welch. If Ray were to win, he has three years of weekly meetings, making contentious and difficult decisions -- many of those he may not agree with.
During Feuss' tirade, Welch listened patiently, offering no comment or rebuttal. Electing Feuss may just be adding fuel to the fire.
I feel we want the behavior shown by Welch, not Feuss. My vote is for Jason Welch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.