STEVEN DUST
OTTUMWA --- The Cedar Valley has an effective voice in the Legislature with Rep. Walt Rogers. Rep. Rogers is a proven and effective advocate for the Cedar Valley’s interests and a better Iowa. Rep. Rogers earned his endorsement as a Friend of Business by the Iowa Association of Business & Industry. That means he supported better, more stable jobs of all kinds in the Cedar Valley and Iowa. He supported more equitable taxes and regulation to encourage business growth, allowing small and larger businesses alike to invest in higher wages, training, technologies, equipment and new buildings. Growing businesses need more Iowans with advanced, better skills.
As chairman of the House Education Committee, Rep. Rogers achieved greatly increased funding for new, innovative, collaborative educational programs for K-12, community colleges and all of Iowa’s universities, including initiatives like Future Ready Iowa that can provide new resources to people of all ages to prepare for careers. All of that results in a stronger Cedar Valley with increased contributions to the important charities and services that help our neighbors in need.
Rep. Walt Rogers is experienced, proven and will lead with even greater influence for the Cedar Valley. He has earned your vote on Tuesday.
