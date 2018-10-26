Try 1 month for 99¢

TERRY RICE

WATERLOO -- If you've seen the recent release of commercials, you understand we are in the era of Trump. You can say anything; it doesn't have to be true. Sad really. Please, if you are a young adult, take the time to find the truth, and vote.

Our political state is a mess. Chuck Grassley and Steve King are the poster boys for why there should be term limits. Grassley is 85. He hasn't got a clue what someone 21 is facing today. Like the song, "Let the children lead the way."

And while I'm on my soapbox, I'm thinking women might be able to do a better job. The man's world, politically, hasn't done too well or we would see things get done and changes happen.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments