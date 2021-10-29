Vote for those who are willing to debate

Once again those who think they will not win an election choose to put new rules into play. When the City Council candidate forum was to be held, most of the candidates less likely to win decided not to attend. It appears they were fearful of a discussion that might not appeal to many voters. The cowards instead went to a meeting set up in advance for their benefit. Why they could not inform the chairman of this meeting ahead of time shows their insincerity to meet their competitor on equal grounds. I would strongly suggest voters take this act into account when it is time to vote. Do you want a councilman who cannot listen to others and who must underhandedly detract from the discussion. Our country has been experiencing this same thing. Poll times are getting changed, requirements are changing, districts are being changed. Is this how a democracy works? Is this how we want our Waterloo politicians to act? Is this anything about caring for all the citizens of Waterloo. I will surely vote for those who were willing to debate and have shown no negatives to discussing matters that affect the community. How pathetic! Rob, Nia, Ray, John: You have my vote and I hope that others who will be affected by the outcome of this election will vote to keep Waterloo a caring community.