WATERLOO -- Steve Schmitt is the incumbent candidate for the at-large position on the Waterloo City Council. Steve has served us admirably over the last 12 years, understanding the critical issues facing our city. During that time he has been a liaison to every board and commission, so he has a great understanding of how the various parts of city government work together.
Waterloo faces a fiscal crisis with declining infrastructure (both roads and buildings), 5 Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, swimming pools for our children and public safety issues, among others. Steve knows from his years of business experience how to reverse this trajectory and set Waterloo on a path to prosperity. Most importantly, Steve has demonstrated honest and effective leadership in serving the citizens of Waterloo.
I have known Steve personally for many years and I respect his commitment to our city and residents. He has spent countless hours volunteering with our youth as a coach and mentor in our schools. He has the intellectual tenacity to fight for the taxpayers of Waterloo.
Therefore, I am pleased to endorse Steve Schmitt for Waterloo City Council. I hope you will cast your vote in support of Steve in this election.
