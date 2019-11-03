BRUCE JACOBS
City Council member, Ward 2
WATERLOO -- I would ask the voters of Waterloo to support Steve Schmitt for the at-large City Council seat for Waterloo on Nov. 5.
You have free articles remaining.
Steve has been a relentless fighter for the taxpayers of Waterloo, working to bring both individuals and businesses together to build a growing and prosperous community in Waterloo. Over his last 12 years serving as a council member in Waterloo, he has reached out to countless voters, attended events across the city that have impacted the lives of Waterloo residents, and brought common sense to the issues that impact us all. Steve will continue to fight for business growth, increasing good paying jobs and lower taxes for all, propelling all wards of the city into the next successful chapter of Waterloo’s growth and success!
I wish Steve luck on Nov. 5!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.