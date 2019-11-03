{{featured_button_text}}

BRUCE JACOBS

City Council member, Ward 2

WATERLOO -- I would ask the voters of Waterloo to support Steve Schmitt for the at-large City Council seat for Waterloo on Nov. 5.

Steve has been a relentless fighter for the taxpayers of Waterloo, working to bring both individuals and businesses together to build a growing and prosperous community in Waterloo. Over his last 12 years serving as a council member in Waterloo, he has reached out to countless voters, attended events across the city that have impacted the lives of Waterloo residents, and brought common sense to the issues that impact us all. Steve will continue to fight for business growth, increasing good paying jobs and lower taxes for all, propelling all wards of the city into the next successful chapter of Waterloo’s growth and success!

I wish Steve luck on Nov. 5!

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments