JANICE NOLTING
CEDAR FALLS --- There appears to be a lot of trouble on College Hill and other sections of our city these days. Boys will be boys seems to be the general opinion of some of our current city officials.
But one citizen, Dave Sires, who is running for city council, has the opinion that where there is trouble, something should be done to protect not only the College Hill residents, but all the citizens of Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
When my husband’s car broke down, Dave was there to get it started and get us on our way to the Doctor. When my husband, who suffered from Parkinson disease, nearly fell on the ice one winter, Dave helped escort him to safety. Dave was there to help me get my aged body and my groceries out of my car and into my house on occasion.
Dave has also served in the Vietnam war.
We need people like Dave Sires to help curb this new trend of violence in our city. Or else we may just wake up someday and not have a city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.