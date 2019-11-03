{{featured_button_text}}

KEVIN UBBELOHDE

WATERLOO -- I would like to suggest when voting for City Council you consider Steve Schmitt.

I have known Steve for over 25 years. I feel he has been a good friend, a good person but considering the time of year a good councilman. I think he has tackled many hard problems head-on fearlessly. But more importantly has been economically minded when it comes to our tax dollars and how they are to be best used. Steve has tirelessly worked to make this city better. He is a constant volunteer, a businessman and is extremely family oriented.

