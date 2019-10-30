JOHN and RETA HUMPAL
WATERLOO ---Why are we voting for Steve Schmitt for City Council at Large? Several reasons.
Integrity. Integrity is defined as the practice of being honest and showing a consistent and uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principles and values.
Steve may not always do what’s popular, but he always is looking out for what’s best for Waterloo taxpayers. He is not influenced by special interest groups.
Business experience. There appears to be a real lack of business experience on the current council and this council and some of the candidates have more experience in the public sector. We need more balance here and Steve provides that as a former business owner.
Community involvement. Steve’s unparalleled volunteering shows how he deeply cares for this city. One that stands out in particular is his service to Waterloo Public Schools. He has been recognized by the district for his many years of service.
Steve is a man of solid character and values and for all of these reasons, he gets our vote on November 5th.
