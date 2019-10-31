{{featured_button_text}}

Vote for Schmitt, McRina

MIKE YOUNG

WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools are flourishing. The graduation rate is now 84%; it was 74% five years ago. Latest Iowa tests elevated 11 schools to a higher performance category.

This breakout performance results from good guidance. I’m now off the Board of Education, but can attest to Lyle Schmitt’s contribution to Waterloo’s improvement.

Lyle successfully lobbied for starting teacher salaries to be the highest in the area. Waterloo is now able to land more of its top picks. Hiring the best leads to being the best, and to continuing improvement.

Lyle was on the original committee created to improve graduation rates. It studied options; then chose career-education as the best fit for Waterloo. Today, the Career Center is contributing to higher graduation rates, and enables students to earn a living wage upon graduation. It generates skilled workers that local businesses depend on. Lyle was, and remains, an effective leader in career education. His experience and guidance are respected.

I believe that low tax rates encourage growth of our communities. The district has lowered its tax rate nine of the last 10 years.

Keep a successful team together; vote for incumbents Lyle Schmitt and Rhonda McRina.

