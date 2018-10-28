MATT REISETTER
HUDSON --- Scrolling through Instagram, I came across a video advertisement that left me shaking my head. Local Democrat candidate for Iowa House, Dave Williams, was talking in a downcast tone with a despondent look on his face. At one point he said and subtitles read, ”I don’t know how much worse things are going to get." I wish you could see the screenshot for yourself (posted to my Facebook page Oct. 18). Depressing! Fear-mongering.
Days later I am still bewildered a candidate for public office -- or a paid political ad consultant -- would use those words and that depressed tone in an attempt to win votes at a time when the economy is rocking and unemployment is as low as ever. That messaging might resonate with a disgruntled, partisan, activist minority. But I can't imagine it plays well with average, everyday people who are getting paid better than ever and seeing their investments grow, just to mention a couple of the many things going great for Iowans today.
I'm sure Mr. Williams means well, but his soundbite and screenshot come across as small-minded and short-sighted … and way out of touch with reality. I’m voting for Walt Rogers.
