JAMI KAEPPEL
CEDAR FALLS --- I live in the neighborhood with Walt Rogers and Dave Williams. We were puzzled as to why Dave decided to change parties and run against Walt. Walt has done a fantastic job in the Iowa House representing the values of the Cedar Valley. State taxes have been lowered while at the same time, education funding is up 30 percent. UNI funding is up 27 percent since Walt’s been in office! Walt also has led an initiative of local control for schools to free up millions of school funding dollars tied up in educational bureaucracies.
Walt’s district has 22,000 credit union members, and the Iowa Credit Union League has said there is no better friend to credit union members than Walt Rogers. Dave Williams claims to be a centrist, but it appears he is left wing on every issue. His latest contribution report show thousands of dollars from California liberals! Dave claims to be a fixer, why didn’t he just walk across his lot line and discuss these issues with Walt himself? He would have found out that Walt is already working for us and doing a great job.
This neighbor is voting for Walt.
