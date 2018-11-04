SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY
DES MOINES --- I’m a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, and that’s why I care so much about support for the university in state government. Walt Rogers is a strong supporter of UNI.
I’m endorsing Walt Rogers because UNI needs bipartisan voices working on its behalf in Des Moines. On Nov. 6, I urge Iowans to vote for Walt Rogers for state representative.
