SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY

DES MOINES --- I’m a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, and that’s why I care so much about support for the university in state government. Walt Rogers is a strong supporter of UNI.

I’m endorsing Walt Rogers because UNI needs bipartisan voices working on its behalf in Des Moines. On Nov. 6, I urge Iowans to vote for Walt Rogers for state representative.

