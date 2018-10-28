DONALD B. REDFERN
CEDAR FALLS --- Black Hawk County has a long tradition of bipartisan representation in the Iowa Legislature. For 58 of the last 60 years there have been both Democrat and Republican legislators representing the citizens of Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson. When I was a legislator in the 1990s and early 2000s, we had at least two local legislators from each of the two political parties.
A bipartisan team of local legislators is crucial for effective advocacy for funding and advancing the needs of UNI. I appreciated the assistance of my local Democrat colleagues as we successfully sought funds for such things as the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Lang Hall, Wellness and Recreation Center and each annual budget.
In addition, funding for local economic development and job creation as well as recreational and cultural projects comes from this legislator teamwork.
Today, Walt Rogers is the only Republican among our six local legislators. Walt is very effective in securing funding for UNI and for advancing the needs and interests of Black Hawk County and the Cedar Valley.
Our community loses without an advocate in each party. A vote for Walt Rogers will ensure that our tradition of effective bipartisan representation continues.
